A MAN charged with threatening to shoot and kill someone while allegedly involved in an illegal drug supply ring has been released on bail in Tamworth.
State prosecutors from the DPP did not argue against Zachary Wilkinson's release from custody just months after he was charged with offences that carry more than a decade behind bars, if found guilty.
The 26-year-old offered strict conditions during a review in Tamworth Local Court.
Several concerns were raised by DPP solicitor Andrew Passlow - including failure to appear, endangering the community and witness tampering - but he did not oppose Wilkinson walking free on the strict conditions.
The court heard Wilkinson was already serving a sentence, had had warrants issued before and had a lengthy record, though not when it came to drug supply charges.
"So you're not opposing bail today?" magistrate Julie Soars asked.
"No, Your Honour," Mr Passlow replied.
Wilkinson faces two charges which each carry up to 15 years' imprisonment as well as another two charges which both carry a maximum of 10 years behind bars, if found guilty.
Ms Soars asked if it was likely Wilkinson would serve a full-time jail sentence if convicted of the allegations.
"There is a possibility, that's as high as I can put it," Mr Passlow said.
Ms Soars said she wouldn't go against the prosecutor who had considered the charges and conditions.
"I will be granting him bail, noting the prosecutor is not opposing bail on these supply charges and the other charge," she said.
Legal Aid defence solicitor Jess Bracken submitted circumstances had changed for her client and offered bail conditions including daily reporting and an overnight house arrest curfew.
Wilkinson appeared via video link from the South Coast Correctional Centre and Ms Soars told him he must stick to the conditions.
"They are strict," she said.
Prosecutors have already locked in the charges they will press ahead with against Wilkinson, including three counts of drug supply; and using a carriage service to threaten to kill someone.
He has not been required to enter pleas.
Lawyers will meet to discuss issues in the case before it returns to court in October.
"Thank you," Wilkinson said.
The court heard Wilkinson was arrested by police investigating illicit drug supply in the local area and had been in prison since March.
Police allege he had been involved in the supply of at least two banned substances.
He is also accused of threatening to gun someone down if they didn't "do something to someone" that he wanted them to, the court heard.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
