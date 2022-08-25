The Northern Daily Leader
Zachary Wilkinson bailed to Tamworth on drug supply and threat to kill charges

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
August 25 2022 - 7:00pm
The man was granted bail on drug supply charges in Tamworth court. Picture from file

A MAN charged with threatening to shoot and kill someone while allegedly involved in an illegal drug supply ring has been released on bail in Tamworth.

