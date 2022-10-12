The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Bruce Anthony Coss' murder trial told police find more skull fragments believed to be connected to disappearance of Darren Royce Willis from Bingara in 2010

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
October 12 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Darren Royce Willis was allegedly murdered in Bingara in 2010. Picture supplied

MORE human remains have been uncovered by police near where parts of a human skull connected to a murder investigation in the New England were found.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.