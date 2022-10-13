THE FAMILY of Gamilaroi man Michael Peachey had expressed multiple "concerns for his welfare" in the days before he tragically died in Gunnedah, an inquest has been told.
Two framed photographs of the 27-year-old were on display in the Gunnedah courthouse on Thursday morning when the inquest into his death began after a welcome to country.
Family members filed in to hear counsel assisting Katrina Stern give her opening address before deputy state coroner Elizabeth Ryan.
Ms Stern told the inquest that in the 48 hours before the 27-year-old died, he had interacted with police five separate times.
She said he had also had various interactions with nurses and paramedics, including attending hospital but leaving before a doctor could see him.
The inquest heard Mr Peachey had not had a mental health assessment in that time.
"In the weeks before his death, Michael's family members noticed a change in his behaviour," she told the court.
She told the inquest it was clear Mr Peachey's behaviour had become "increasingly erratic" in the weeks before his death.
The Aboriginal man, raised in Moree and living in Gunnedah at the time, died on the night of May 20, 2021 in Gunnedah hospital, after police and paramedics were earlier called to the home in Gunnedah where he was.
The details of what unfolded that night was subject to a critical incident investigation and were unravelled in court and at earlier hearings, but cannot be reported for legal reasons.
The court heard an autopsy report revealed the medical cause of Mr Peachey's death at Gunnedah hospital was "unascertained".
A brief of evidence has been tendered and witnesses - including family members and medical experts - are expected to be called over the next week.
The inquest will also run for a week in December before any findings are handed down at a later date.
Ms Stern told the court Mr Peachey's family - who were watching proceedings in court - loved him deeply and she knew the loss of the apprentice builder had brought "great pain and sorrow to them".
"The inquest is going to cause a lot of pain to his family but ... we need to find out what happened to Michael that night," she said.
Aboriginal Legal Service managing advocate Jeremy Styles, appearing for Mr Peachey's family, told media outside court it was a tragic Aboriginal death in custody.
"It's our firm hope that people suffering from mental health crises will be identified early and properly treated," he said.
Ms Stern said the coroner will be empowered to make recommendations in any matter connected to the death.
The inquest continues on Friday.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
