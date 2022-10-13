WORK can finally get underway on a new Wee Waa High School, two years after it closed when dozens of students and staff became sick with a mould-related illness.
The NSW Department of Education's state-significant development application for a $37.8 million new school on Mitchell Street has been given the tick of approval, subject to numerous conditions.
Flood mitigation, traffic, parking and noise impacts, and tree removal and replacement have been "considered and thoroughly assessed", according to the Department of Planning assessment.
Despite concerns from the community that the site - known locally as "the swamp" - is unsafe and unsuitable, the department deemed the project's flood and draining infrastructure "adequate".
"Risks from flooding would be appropriately addressed through the preparation and implementation of a Flood Emergency Management Plan," the assessment reads.
Fewer trees will be allowed to be removed during construction than initially proposed as part of the conditions, and tree replacement has been increased to a minimum of 106.
The new school was promised to the community in July last year, after dozens of students and staff became sick with a mould-related illness.
Wee Waa High School has been closed since term four 2020, with students accommodated in temporary facilities at the town's public school.
A NSW Department of Education spokesperson said flood mitigation and early works had already commenced on site, with construction of the new school anticipated to start in the coming months.
"We are working to identify and assess potential options for the future of the Purcell Avenue site and buildings, these include a proposed demolition plan for some of the existing buildings and a concept design for the upgraded agricultural facilities," they said.
"We will keep the community informed as we progress through this process."
The new school will cater for 200 students, and is anticipated to create 150 construction jobs.
The Department of Education has committed to it being used as an Indigenous Cultural Centre by the local Aboriginal community outside of school hours.
