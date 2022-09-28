SOME CHARGES could be dropped against a man accused of wielding machetes on a wild carjacking rampage after the court heard they overlapped with others.
Matthew John Riley has remained behind bars since his dramatic highway arrest at a Willow Tree truck stop south of Tamworth on the afternoon of July 13.
He did not appear in Tamworth Local Court on Wednesday.
Defence solicitor Garry Johnston said there were two matters listed - one with the police prosecutors and one which had been handed over to the state prosecuting authority, the DPP.
He said there was a problem with the charges laid out in the two matters.
"They are duplicitous," he told the court.
He said he had spoken to the Tamworth detective in the case and that some charges could be withdrawn because they are covered by other more serious ones that were levelled.
"I'm happy to make representations to the detective to perhaps have some conversations with his colleague and see if we can't have the matters resolve," Mr Johnston said.
Magistrate Lisa Stapleton agreed to adjourn Riley's matters for those discussions.
In the more serious case that the DPP is already involved in, the court heard more time was needed for the brief of evidence to be compiled and served.
"I just don't want to create mentions that can't be productive," Ms Stapleton said, setting the matters down for November.
Riley made no bid for bail and his release was formally denied.
The 32-year-old Wellington man has not had to enter pleas to more than a dozen charges, including aggravated assault with intent to steal a car while armed; and attempted aggravated assault with intent to steal a car while armed.
The other case involves charges of driving with a cancelled licence; not obeying police; and driving recklessly or furiously.
A dangerous incident unfolded across hundreds of kilometres after Riley allegedly stole fuel from Dunedoo and Denman then sped along at 140km per hour.
A police chase was sparked but had to be called off.
Riley allegedly forced a 55-year-old man and his 16-year-old son out of a sedan with a machete before trying to start it himself on the New England Highway at Murrurundi.
The police case is he then returned to the ute before failing to carjack a van and a four-wheel-drive, threatening both drivers with a machete.
Police resources - including highway patrol, the dog squad and other uniformed officers - raced to respond under lights and siren. Riley was tracked to the truck stop and the highway was closed while he was arrested.
A police car sustained minor damage but no one was injured.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
