The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Matthew John Riley, 32, refused bail in Tamworth court on carjacking, weapons charges after alleged New England Highway rampage ended in Willow Tree

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated July 14 2022 - 8:26am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ARREST: The action at the Willow Tree truck stop. Video: Supplied

A DANGEROUS situation unfolded on a highway south of Tamworth when a man allegedly armed with machetes attempted to jack cars and rammed vehicles during an hours-long rampage.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.