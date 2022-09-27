A LOCAL hall will soon be redeveloped to include a shiny new library, but there's a catch - council has dumped the long-standing group of volunteers who keep the facility running.
Tamworth Regional Council has dissolved the Kootingal War Memorial Hall committee, ahead of an upcoming redevelopment to transform the hall into a multi-purpose centre.
During a lengthy debate at Tuesday night's meeting, councillor Phil Betts said while the Section 355 committee does a brilliant job, council was left with no choice due to work health safety concerns.
"The hall opened in 1954, and ever since the committees have done an amazing job looking after that facility and providing something for the broader community," he said.
"However, council has been lucky enough to get almost $1.6 million to upgrade the facility for the broader community, and under the Work Health Safety Act, we are a person conducting a business or undertaking (PCBU) and as such council has a responsibility.
"If you have a construction site you have to have complete control of it, and it's with a heavy heart that I do support the recommendation."
He said once the redevelopment is finished, he would love to work with the local committee, and see war memorabilia displayed.
"Council hasn't got any alternative, council and the community is liable and we have a legislative and moral right to protect the community and the staff throughout this process," he said.
"When it's built, the council will be able to consider the ongoing operation and involve the community."
A report to council recommended dumping the Section 355 committee, first established in 2008, due to the major works at the hall in the coming months. The committee has previously fought against the redevelopment.
Cr Mark Rodda, who voted against the motion, said he believes there is absolutely no justification for disbanding the committee.
"As we know, volunteers are an eclectic mob of people and possess a range of skills, abilities and personalities," he said.
"Volunteers are also precious and these days are difficult to find. Surely those committee members understand that access to those facilities during construction would be restricted."
He urged the council to not change its name, as the hall "cherishes the memory and recalls the sacrifice of our nation's finest in war".
Cr Helen Tickle said she believes Kootingal needs to move with the times, and supported dissolving the group.
"Look what happens in other similar sized communities, for example Manilla and Barraba - both their main halls are managed by council," she said.
"TRC is a big business, we have substantial assets in our halls and we have to act responsible in the management of our assets."
Cr Marc Sutherland said the number of volunteers on 355 committees across council is significant and he's a big believer in the process of co-design, and could not support the motion.
"I worry that dissolving a committee that provides direct consultation has the potential to impede on our level of getting accurate information from that community," he said.
Community representative Robert Barber said he was disappointed because the locally formed committee has done a great job over the years.
"Other local community committees have been allowed to continue as they should," he said.
"It seems like the bureaucrats wanting to take control. This is just the start. Community involvement is always better."
The committee will be given seven days to remove all items from the hall, and future bookings will go through council.
