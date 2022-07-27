POLICE are compiling evidence against a man accused of wielding machetes as he attempted to jack cars during an hours-long rampage.
Tamworth Local Court heard Matthew John Riley's matter had been referred to the state prosecuting authority, the DPP, as the charges against him were serious.
The 32-year-old has remained behind bars since his dramatic highway arrest at a Willow Tree truck stop south of Tamworth on the afternoon of July 13.
"Mr Riley doesn't wish to be brought up on the screen," Legal Aid defence solicitor Rachael Dobson told the court on Wednesday morning.
Police have been ordered to put together a brief of evidence before Riley fronts court via video link in September.
He made no application for bail and his release was formally refused.
Riley is yet to enter pleas to more than a dozen charges, including aggravated assault with intent to steal a car while armed; and attempted aggravated assault with intent to steal a car while armed.
The allegations stem from an alleged incident police described as "distressing and hugely dangerous" as it unfolded across hundreds of kilometres.
Riley is accused of stealing fuel from Dunedoo and Denman before 1pm, then speeding along at 140km per hour.
A police chase was sparked but had to be called off.
Riley allegedly forced a 55-year-old man and his 16-year-old son out of a sedan with a machete before trying to start it himself.
The police case is he then returned to the ute before failing to carjack a van and a four-wheel-drive, threatening both drivers with a machete.
Police resources - including highway patrol, the dog squad and other uniformed officers - raced to respond under lights and siren. Riley was tracked to the truck stop and the highway was closed while he was arrested.
A police car sustained minor damage but no one was injured.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
