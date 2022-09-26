Fire crews have been deployed twice in as many hours to two separate car fires in Tamworth on Tuesday morning.
Thick black smoke billowed into the air across West Tamworth after a car caught fire just after 6am.
Fire and Rescue NSW crews raced to the scene in David Street to find a car engulfed in flames.
The thick smoke could be seen from East Tamworth.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze and left the scene.
Shortly after 8.15am, a white SUV caught alight in Peel Street.
The fire erupted under the bonnet of the car parked out the front of Joblink Plus, between White and Roderick streets.
Witnesses scrambled to use hand-held fire extinguishers to try and douse the flames before fire crews arrived on scene.
Firefighters were quick to douse the flames but the car was badly damaged.
The cause of the fires are being investigated.
