A TEENAGER has been charged with leading police on a pursuit through town after he was allegedly clocked at 120km per hour in residential streets.
Police said they spotted the driver of a Holden Commodore ute not wearing a seatbelt on Frome Street in Moree about 7.30am.
Highway patrol officers signalled for the ute to pull over, but when they said it failed to stop and took off, police initiated a pursuit.
The chase was quickly terminated when officers claim the ute was clocked at 120km per hour in a 50km zone.
The ute left the area and police followed a number of leads to try and find it, and who was behind the wheel on the day of the chase on September 24.
Following investigations, a 17-year-old P-plater handed himself into officers at Moree Police Station.
He was arrested and later charged with police pursuit Skye's Law; not wearing a seatbelt; exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km per hour; and not displaying P plates.
The teenager's drivers licence was suspended on the spot ahead of a court appearance.
He was granted condition bail to front Moree Local Court in November.
Anyone who witnessed the pursuit, or has dash cam footage of the speeding blue ute on Saturday morning, is urged to contact Moree highway patrol officers on 6757 0799.
