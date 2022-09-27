The environmental watchdog is investigating toxic gasses being used and stored at a freight business near Tamworth.
A prevention notice from the Environment Protection Authority (EPA) was issued to the company Crawfords Freightlines in Werris Creek on September 20, after methyl bromide was allegedly incorrectly stored on site.
In a statement about its investigation, the EPA said it was "working with the company to ensure it complies with the notice and is investigating the alleged non-compliance over the use of methyl bromide".
In the prevention notice, seen by the Leader, the EPA said it "has formed a reasonable suspicion that an activity has been or is being carried on in an environmentally unsatisfactory manner" at the Railway Parade headquarters of the business.
Compliance manager for Crawford Freightlines Mark Grech said they have now set about addressing three main issues identified during the audit.
"The guy who did the fumigating tendered his resignation," he told the Leader.
"In terms of the audit that was conducted it raised a number of issues that we did have concerns about."
Another concern raised during the audit was the working hours on site, according to Mr Grech.
"We had our fumigators come in on the Sunday, which was against our DA for the site," he said.
"All staff have since undergone a toolbox talk advising them of the operational hours."
Crawfords carries out wood preservation activities at the location by fumigating timber logs using methyl bromide.
Mr Grech said the company has since resumed its operations having satisfied some short-term conditions put forward by the EPA.
He said the company changed the fumigator four weeks ago now in response to concerns about methyl bromide storage.
Mr Grech said the EPA found the previous fumigator had stored cylinders of the gas in concerning quantities on site.
"The EPA is satisfied the amended procedures are sufficient to permit the recommencement of fumigation activities at the premise," Mr Grech said, quoting an email from the EPA.
The EPA previously issued a fine of $15,000 to the company on November 22, last year, for the storage of bark chip stockpiles on land beside its premises.
It also issued an official caution to the licensee of Crawfords on November 12, last year, for failure to control dust from the premises.
Mr Grech said the company had since given instructions to staff that the amount of fumigation occurring must be decreased when the wind is moving towards the Werris Creek township.
"With the fumigation process, there's a weather tree which the fumigators are required to refer to," he said.
"It gives them a table of the number of containers they are permitted to fumigate based on the wind direction."
