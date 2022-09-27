The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) investigating Crawford Freightlines in Werris Creek for methyl bromide use and storage

Mark Kriedemann
By Mark Kriedemann
Updated September 27 2022 - 7:45am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Timber being shifted at Crawford Freightlines in Werris Creek. Picture by Gareth Gardner from file

The environmental watchdog is investigating toxic gasses being used and stored at a freight business near Tamworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kriedemann

Mark Kriedemann

Journalist

I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.