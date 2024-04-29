Court 'running out of options' for driver accused of repeat offences

POLICE have argued the court is "running out of options" for a man accused of being behind the wheel while disqualified over and over again.
Tamworth Local Court heard Jake Ryan Price was serving a community-based prison sentence when he was caught driving while disqualified on two separate occasions.
Price appeared via video link from custody and became visibly upset when he was refused bail on the two driving allegations.
The court heard Price was allegedly caught driving while disqualified on April 19, 2024, but was granted strict bail by police and released from custody.
It's alleged about a week later, on April 26, 2024, he was caught behind the wheel again.
"It's highly likely if convicted he will face a full time custodial sentence," Police prosecutor Sergeant Alix Thom told the court while opposing Price's bid for bail.
Price spent the weekend behind bars after he was arrested by police following a short foot pursuit, the court heard.
He has not yet entered pleas to the two drive while disqualified charges.
Price's Legal Aid defence solicitor Katherine Walker offered up a number of bail conditions including not to drive, abide by house arrest, and report daily to police.
"He's willing to comply with strict conditions," Ms Walker said.
She said in the community Price would also be able to continue to access support services to help him live a "prosocial life".
Magistrate Julie Soars noted that despite the conditions offered, Price had an "unenviable" record for driving matters.
She said he posed a "real risk" to the community and was concerned about further offending.
Ms Soars refused Price bail and he will remain behind bars until the matter returns to court in May.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.