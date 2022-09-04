The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Court

Ashley John O'Neill sentenced for second drink driving offence in Tamworth court

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
September 4 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The young man was sentenced for drink driving in Tamworth court. File picture

A MAN caught driving over the legal alcohol limit twice within months has been urged to reflect and gain skills after the court heard boredom had contributed to his drinking.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.