A MAN caught driving over the legal alcohol limit twice within months has been urged to reflect and gain skills after the court heard boredom had contributed to his drinking.
Ashley John O'Neill was supported by his mother when he was sentenced in Tamworth Local Court for mid-range drink driving, his second offence in six months.
"We've got a young man who's just gone out and done it again," magistrate Julie Soars said.
"It's quite a high reading for a mid-range and six months after a low-range."
A sentencing assessment report revealed O'Neill lived with a health diagnosis and "boredom" had been a factor in his drinking.
"We just have to support him the best way we can," his mother told the court.
Legal Aid defence solicitor Molly Bland submitted O'Neill needed his licence in a regional area and was looking for work.
Ms Soars said the offending probably didn't cross the threshold for a custodial sentence, but gave O'Neill a stern warning that he cannot afford to make any more mistakes behind the wheel.
"You're a serious risk on the road," she said. "It's unusual to have the two offences close together."
Ms Soars disqualified O'Neill's licence for six months, ordered him to have an interlock device for two years and sentenced him to a 12-month good behaviour order.
The order came with the added condition of 50 hours of community service.
O'Neill took up the offer of a referral to the Men's Shed to gain skills and support.
"You've got to find some other things to do that are more pro-social and positive," Ms Soars said.
"Try and use this time to reflect."
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
