The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Family of SES volunteers from Manilla call for more young volunteers ahead of storm season

Mark Kriedemann
By Mark Kriedemann
Updated September 5 2022 - 5:35am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SES yearning for youth ahead of storm season says family of volunteers

With the storm season soon to roll around, a family of SES volunteers is calling for younger generations and new families to bolster the lines of volunteers.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kriedemann

Mark Kriedemann

Journalist

I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.