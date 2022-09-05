SES yearning for youth ahead of storm season says family of volunteers

With the storm season soon to roll around, a family of SES volunteers is calling for younger generations and new families to bolster the lines of volunteers.
Eighty-six year old Stan Meadows, his daughter Vicki Blinman, and her daughter Jordan Wicks have shared their experiences, in the hope it will get whole families and especially young people on board.
Despite being the youngest member of the family group at 24, Jordan has played a crucial role in helping understand the importance of the family unit and how to get younger people involved.
She said being involved as a family unit is one sure way to give young people the perspective that encourages them to join.
"Mum and pop would go on all the time about it, so I decided when I was 16 when I could legally join, that I would join," she said.
Jordan said they need more young people on board, but it can be hard for people about her age to understand why they should be involved.
"A lot of people just wouldn't think people would just come out and volunteer," she said.
However, when she joined and had the chance to talk to her friends about her experiences, they understood the need.
"When I joined they were like 'oh, how is it? Should I join?'" she said.
"So I got a heap of my friends together and we all joined."
For Jordan's mother, Vicki Blinman, getting families involved means so much more can be learned and the community is better off for it.
"They do know a lot more than the average person that decides to volunteer," she said.
And she said it's a chance for young people to experience a variety or roles.
"We're not stuck in a box ... being in that position where you are always able to help people and know what to do is always awesome," she said.
Stan Meadows agreed the family unit is crucial to that broad base of support and diverse skill set, which comes from being involved as a group.
"With the three of us, we've got all this additional training," he said.
He said in the bush what's most important is being a jack-of-all-trades, who can help out wherever they're needed.
"Maybe not master of any of them, but you've got to be able to do them," he said.
As the oldest member of the family group, Mr Meadows said it's painfully clear to him how important it is to get more young people through.
"I'd hate to not go, but I can't go every week. It's just one of those things where age has caught up with me," he said.
"It hurts, so I have to let the younger ones do it."
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
