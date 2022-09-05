A MAN has been arrested in Goondiwindi after the fatal stabbing of another man in Boggabilla on Friday night.
Emergency services were called to Brown Street in Boggabilla just after 11:30pm after reports of a stabbing.
New England Police officers rushed to the scene and found a 32-year-old man suffering stab wounds.
Police tried to resuscitate the man before Queensland ambulance paramedics arrived to treat the man.
He was taken to Goondiwindi hospital but sadly died a short time later.
Queensland and NSW police worked together to investigate the stabbing.
A 31-year-old man was arrested at a home in Goondiwindi at about 1:30am on Saturday.
He was taken to Goondiwindi Police Station and was assisting police with inquiries over the weekend.
Crime scenes were established at both locations, which will be examined by specialist forensic police.
Detectives have established Strike Force Bruntnell to investigate the circumstances surrounding the stabbing death.
Police said an application will be made to extradite the man from Queensland to NSW.
Investigations continue.
