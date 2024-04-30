Teen boy to face court after alleged stabbing at Gunnedah property

A TEENAGE boy will face court after a man was allegedly stabbed in Gunnedah.
Emergency services were called to a property at Wandobah Road, in Gunnedah, at about 5pm on April 27, 2024, following reports of a stabbing.
When crews arrived at the property they found a 20-year-old man had sustained a stab wound to his arm.
He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before he was taken to Gunnedah Hospital.
The man was later transferred to Tamworth hospital for treatment for a non-life threatening injury.
Officers attached to the Oxley Police District launched an investigation into the alleged stabbing and combed the property.
Following extensive investigations, at about 2:20pm on April 29, 2024, officers arrested a 14-year-old boy at McAndrew Park, in Gunnedah.
He was taken to Gunnedah Police Station where he was charged with affray, and being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence.
The 14-year-old was refused police bail and is expected to front a children's court on Tuesday, April 30.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.