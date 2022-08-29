The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Crime

Oxley police suspect juveniles are involved in Tamworth and Gunnedah property crime | Operation Western Mongoose

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
August 29 2022 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oxley commander Superintendent Kylie Endemi said police were taking a proactive approach to property crime. Picture by Peter Hardin

POLICE suspect juveniles are part of the group behind a recent spike in property crime in Tamworth and Gunnedah.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.