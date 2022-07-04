ALMOST half of all people arrested during a three-month property crime crackdown in the Tamworth region were juveniles, police have revealed.
The specialist squad - codenamed Strike Force Western Mongoose - levelled 353 charges against 91 people since it was launched in April.
Oxley police Detective Inspector Jason Darcy was at the helm and told the Leader 42 of those arrested in the operation were young people.
There were 25 breaches of bail detected.
Police will still have a focus on collecting intelligence to combat car thefts and break-ins, but the operational side of the strike force has now wrapped up.
"We've seen the results," Detective Inspector Darcy said.
"We have seen a dramatic decline across Tamworth when it comes to break-and-enter dwellings and stolen motor vehicles in the last three months.
"The officers were very motivated to make a difference in the community - we all live in this community."
The dedicated squad of more than a dozen Oxley officers was made up of detectives as well proactive police, highway patrol, the western region's enforcement team, the dog squad and the youth command.
A groundbreaking communication channel was set up for the first time ever, growing the intelligence base for the strike force as it worked across regions and even borders to track down travelling offenders, Detective Inspector Darcy said.
The operation acted swiftly on information and worked as far as Goondoowindi and Toowoomba, through to the New England and Hunter Valley districts.
A police force plane was called into the Tamworth area at times, while the youth command was crucial for engaging with young people.
"We did have that additional support with agencies coming into town such as PolAir and the police dog, which made some major arrests," Detective Inspector Darcy said.
He warned those resources would continue to visit when least expected, and the operation could be reactivated if crime levels were to spiral again.
The officers were very motivated to make a difference in the community - we all live in this community.- Oxley police Detective Inspector Jason Darcy
The strike force was triggered in the Oxley area by a spate of break-ins and car thefts across Tamworth and Gunnedah in a property crime plague that persisted for months, leaving the community shaken and police at their wits' end.
The squad targeted the group of offenders police believed were responsible, as well as those harbouring them across the city.
The charges laid between mid-April and the end of June included 39 for riding in a stolen car; 24 related to car thefts; 10 each were for participating in a criminal group and entering a building or land; and nine were for aggravated break-and-enters.
Detective Inspector Darcy said a priority for the community going forward was to lock up or risk losing it to opportunistic offenders.
A pay before pump strategy has also been encouraged overnight at servos.
"Now that crime is not as prevalent we are starting to see people relax again," he said.
Anyone who notices suspicious activity should contact police.
The strike force was mostly made up of officers from within the Oxley command, who have now gone back to their regular roles.
Oxley Police District Commander Superintendent Kylie Endemi commended the collaborative operation.
"It has also greatly strengthened our stakeholder engagement, focusing on crime prevention and diversionary strategies, which has ultimately enhanced community safety and awareness," she said.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
