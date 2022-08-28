The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Tamworth's punters lose $6.7 million in three months on pokies as one club gives up gaming

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
August 28 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wests Entertainment group CEO Rod Laing said the money earned at pokies is reinvested in the business and "stays within the community". Picture by Peter Hardin, file

Tamworth punters lost $6.7 million on poker machines in the city's clubs in just three months this year, according to new data.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Messenger

Andrew Messenger

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.