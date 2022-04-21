The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Strike Force Western Mongoose launched by Oxley police to target property crime in Tamworth

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
April 21 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT THE HELM: Detective Inspector Jason Darcy will head up the team of more than a dozen police. Photo: Peter Hardin, file

A SQUAD of specialist police have joined forces to launch a strike force dedicated to busting property crime offenders and the people hiding them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.