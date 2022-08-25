A TEENAGER has been arrested on stolen car offences as Tamworth police re-launch a major operation to tackle the city's latest crime wave.
The Leader can reveal Operation Mongoose was restarted on Thursday by Oxley police who are throwing every resource to tackle a spate of offences.
It comes as a 13-year-old was denied bail in Tamworth Children's Court on Thursday by magistrate Julie Soars.
The young male was arrested in the street on Wednesday by police in Kenny Drive in Coledale.
"The juvenile male was arrested and charged and was refused bail by police to go to Tamworth Children's Court," Oxley Detective Inspector Jason Darcy told the Leader.
"Those offences he has been charged with relate to cars we allege were stolen earlier this week including a Land Rover Discovery and a Toyota Yaris in Tamworth."
Both of the vehicles were involved in police pursuits, but were terminated because of dangerous driving and community safety.
The juvenile appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to two charges of being carried in a stolen conveyance, and now police have been ordered to compile a brief of evidence.
The charges will return to court in October.
The court heard he was already on bail for eight counts of being carried in a stolen car, as well as having suspected stolen goods in his custody.
He has denied those charges. Ms Soars revoked his bail for those matters, and set the case down for hearing in September.
He will remain in juvenile detention until the hearing.
Operation Mongoose is cracking down on the recent spate of break-ins, stolen cars and police pursuits across Tamworth.
"We've stood up Operation Mongoose again to target this recent spike," Detective Darcy said.
"We have put extra resources on as a result and this is a proactive stance in a bid to stamp out the property crime."
Mongoose involves police from the proactive crime team, detectives, the crime prevention unity, the region enforcement squad, highway patrol and the youth command.
"It comes back to people locking their doors, locking their homes, their cars and their goods," Detective Darcy said.
"People need to lock up or risk losing it, so we appeal to community members to work with us, make it harder for the thieves to get around.
"If you see something suspicious, especially groups of young males late at night or early in the morning, then ring police."
Operation Mongoose was wound down at the end of July after the three-month blitz saw hundreds of charges against 91 people.
"And again, we appeal to late night operators like service station, enforce a pay before you pump policy to stop these offenders committing these crimes," Detective Darcy said.
"Make them remove their hoodies, their face coverings, their disguises before they are served, or don't let them in.
"That will help the frauds and the drive-offs, ensuring more people don't become victims."
