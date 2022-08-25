The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Tamworth crime: 13-year-old boy arrested as Oxley police relaunch Operation Mongoose to crack down on Tamworth property offences

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
August 25 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police from the proactive crime team, region enforcement squad, detectives and highway patrol are involved in Operation Mongoose. Picture by Peter Hardin from file

A TEENAGER has been arrested on stolen car offences as Tamworth police re-launch a major operation to tackle the city's latest crime wave.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.