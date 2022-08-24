The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Court

P-plater Cory Aitken, 19, sentenced in Tamworth court for drink driving for second time

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
August 24 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The teenage mechanic was hit with a fine after he was caught drink driving for the second time on his P-plates. Picture from file

A HEAVY vehicle diesel mechanic will have to keep off the road and cough up cash after the teenager was caught drink driving for the second time while on his P-plates.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.