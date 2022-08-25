OXLEY police have begun stopping livestock carriers and are stepping up patrols in the latest rural crime crackdown.
Operation Stock Check was re-launched this week in a bid to drive down the number of cattle and stock thefts across the state.
Crime manager for the Oxley region Detective Inspector Jason Darcy said rural crime was a focus, especially in the wake of rising prices for stock and fuel.
He said it wouldn't be just saleyards and the main highways that would be targeted, but more officers would be involved in checks, not just rural crime police.
"The operation allows officers - no matter what rank they are - to inspect vehicles carrying livestock to identify and target loads which may have been stolen," he said.
"So we will be patrolling those known transport routes and keeping a presence to deter stock thefts, and we have started this already."
The head of the state's rural crime unit, Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Whiteside, said it was important that livestock carriers, farmers and transporters had their paperwork in order, had dotted their I's and cross their T's.
"Operation Stock Check isn't about targeting truck drivers, it's about ensuring carriers and farmers are making the appropriate checks; including that the animals are fit to load so that when you are pulled over by police it is a simple check and you can go on your way," he said.
"Livestock carriers can expect to see an increase in vehicle checks in an effort to disrupt the illegal transportation of stock, whether it be large trucks, small trucks, utilities, trailers or horse floats."
NSW Police said more than $8.5 million worth of cattle and sheep have been reported stolen in the past two years alone across the state.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
