PREPARE to take a step back in time as the weather warms up.
After a five year hiatus, the Calala Cottage Spring Fair will return this September to give visitors an insight into what life was like back in the day.
Tamworth Historical Society historical collections manager Melinda Gill said there would be "lots on offer" with stalls, food, demonstrations and activities penciled in for the day.
But with volunteer numbers down due to COVID-19, Ms Gill said the return of the fair would be scaled back.
"This year we aren't going as big, but we're trying to do as much as we can," she said.
Sheep shearing, vintage cars, musical performances, wood turning and a wandering catwalk of period costumes will also be found in the grounds of the cottage.
The old slab hut will have a shepherd on site and the 1884 beehive school classroom will have activities and games on hand for kids.
The fair will also operate as a major fundraiser for the society with a gold coin required upon entry.
Ms Gill said the small donation would help keep Tamworth's history alive for years to come.
"It's really for our younger generations to see what life was like and how it used to be compared to now," she said.
"That's who will carry on the history of any town. It's that younger generation.
"Showing them and getting them interested in what we do here and what they can do here is what we want to be able to do."
The society has seen an uptick in interest from students in the historical site since it relaunched its school visit program.
"The kids have enjoyed it so much they've dragged their parents back," Ms Gill said.
"The kids will come through and they'll tell their parents different things they have picked up."
The Spring Fair will be held on September 11 from 9:30am until 2pm at Calala Cottage, located at 142 Denison Street.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
