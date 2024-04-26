Rising need for education as Tamworth population booms

As Tamworth's population continues to boom, the demand for both primary and secondary school education is also on the rise.
Carinya Christian School in Calala has already reached its maximum student intake for 2025, but still receives 14 enquiries per week from parents about open spots.
The growth in demand has prompted the Christian school to submit a Statement of Environmental Effects (SEE) to increase their student enrolment capacity to 1050 from 750.
Carinya Christian School principal David Jones said it is a good problem to have, as like many other schools, they have benefited from the population growth.
"Tamworth and Calala have grown quite considerably and there is a lot of development still yet to happen," he said.
"The initial enrolment cap was put on in 1996 and I think it was just a number picked out of the air, with the thought the school probably would not grow much further based on the size of Tamworth at the time."
The school has projected that student numbers will climb to 1032 by 2032.
If the application is green lit, the increase would enable the school to create a third educational stream, spanning from Kindergarten to Year 12.
And also add three teachers over the course of five years.
"It would take that long to stagger through filling up, but it depends," Mr Jones said.
Enrolments at the school are known to fill up quickly and be "quite competitive".
Carinya business manager Stephen Carter said it is not "uncommon" for parents to start making enquiries when their child is two years old.
The SEE states the existing school facilities are "considered satisfactory to meet this demand".
Mr Carter said the modification application will "test the waters" before they consider additional developments.
"It is a modification of that original condition and if that cannot be resolved, there is no point in considering additional buildings," he said.
"We need to get over that and find out if it is possible."
Students travel to the campus from all across Tamworth, as well as Werris Creek, Nundle, Gunnedah, and Quirindi.
However, the additional 300 spots will most benefit families moving into Outlook and Redback estates.
"Carinya is the closet school and there is no public school out here [at Calala]," Mr Carter said.
"[the developers] have been pitching the school as almost part of the brochures."
Another big factor is the number of students who stay to complete Years 11 and 12.
"Kids are less likely to leave after Year 10," Mr Carter said.
"So, the school has been growing as the top of the school is getting bigger, compared to previous decades when it would drop off."
The lack of early school leavers has occurred due to the change in leaving age from 15 to 17 and the replacement of the high school leaving certificate with the Record of Student Achievement (ROSA).
"But there are also different pathways through Year 11 and 12, such as school-based traineeships, VET [Vocational Education Training] courses, and TAFE courses," Mr Jones said.
"There are other pathways they can take while remaining in school."
The increase in Calala traffic may be the only factor that could halt the school's application.
As council approval for a new child care centre on Calala Lane has raised questions about traffic flow in and out of the suburb.
Councillors voted to have the traffic committee conduct a review of the traffic flow on Calala Lane and the stretch that incorporates Campbell Road.
