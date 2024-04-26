The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Business
Education

Rising need for education as Tamworth population booms

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
April 27 2024 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carinya Christian School principal David Jones says Tamworth and Calala have grown substantially, and there is a rising need for more educational facilities. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Carinya Christian School principal David Jones says Tamworth and Calala have grown substantially, and there is a rising need for more educational facilities. Picture by Gareth Gardner

As Tamworth's population continues to boom, the demand for both primary and secondary school education is also on the rise.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, covering education, politics, environment, and features. Have a tip? rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.