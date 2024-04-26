Thoughts of a soldier | Letter to the editor

"To you who may read this - have you ever thought of the uselessness of war in this manner? Iron ore is taken from the ground, it is smelted, it is cast, it is turned, it is screwed, it is fitted with copper driving bands, it is filled, it is fitted with an aluminium cap, it is tested, it is loaded on wagons, it is counted, it is invoiced, it is transported, it is shifted to France, again on rail, again on motor wagon, in a dup, again on a motor or horse wagon to battery, cap unscrewed, cap screwed on, lifted to muzzle, fired - and then perhaps it lands in the middle of nowhere, or it does not explode. If it does explode and hurts someone, then the trail of useless work carries on to the RAMC, clearing station, Field Hospital, Stretcher Bearers, Ambulance trains, Nurses, Doctors, Motors, Railway Boat, Hospital, Artificial limbs, periodical journeys by rail, and cost to nation. I have tried to describe one shell and have left out a great deal of labour involved in the process, before it was fired. War is madness."