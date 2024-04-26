Thoughts of a soldier | Letter to the editor

'One Shell'
"To you who may read this - have you ever thought of the uselessness of war in this manner? Iron ore is taken from the ground, it is smelted, it is cast, it is turned, it is screwed, it is fitted with copper driving bands, it is filled, it is fitted with an aluminium cap, it is tested, it is loaded on wagons, it is counted, it is invoiced, it is transported, it is shifted to France, again on rail, again on motor wagon, in a dup, again on a motor or horse wagon to battery, cap unscrewed, cap screwed on, lifted to muzzle, fired - and then perhaps it lands in the middle of nowhere, or it does not explode. If it does explode and hurts someone, then the trail of useless work carries on to the RAMC, clearing station, Field Hospital, Stretcher Bearers, Ambulance trains, Nurses, Doctors, Motors, Railway Boat, Hospital, Artificial limbs, periodical journeys by rail, and cost to nation. I have tried to describe one shell and have left out a great deal of labour involved in the process, before it was fired. War is madness."
The author is my great uncle who called himself a 'Common British Soldier'. He lost a leg on April 8, 1918, when serving with 199 Siege Battery in France and was eventually discharged on April 11, 1919.
Joyce Webster, East Tamworth
First let me say. I fully agree if anyone harms another person, whether it be physical or psychological, they deserve to be punished to the full extent of the law. In saying that we also must be very careful not to demonise all men. I attended many complaints of domestic violence that were quickly proven to be completely false. The police and the courts MUST investigate all aspects of the complaint before passing judgment, not just make a judgement on popular opinion. It would not be fair to ruin a person's life just to be politically correct. If the proof is there, prosecute too the full extent of the law, if not then it should be dealt with fairly and justly.
Mark Hamlin, Tamworth
Today (April 24, 2024) at Woodside's Annual General Meeting events took place that could lead eventually to saving the world from the horrors of human-caused climate change. At the meeting 58 per cent of Woodside shareholders showed their dissatisfaction with Woodside's climate related plans. In my opinion, the shareholder actions that have taken place at the Woodside AGM will send shockwaves amongst polluters across the world, hopefully activating them to take urgent action to counter human-caused climate change.
Brian Measday, Kingswood, SA
It was a momentous day in the history of the Rail Trail saga in New England when common sense prevailed over the council's efforts to railroad a decision at short notice. Six councillors concerned about the rush and potential liabilities decided that it was time to amend the motion before the council supported by five councillors including the mayor and seek "a delay in the construction of rail trail as proposed until a comprehensive report is brought to the council on the total cost to council and full NERT project".
Amended motion also seeks the council to underttake urgent discussions with our MPs to find a way for repurposing the $5.4 million fund allocated to the rail trail for priority community projects as determined by the council.
Our speakers from Trains North argued that the current rail trail plan is short sighted and in view of the problems that Inland rail project is facing north of Parkes, northern rail line is again in the spotlight. Our Council should be advocating for the preservation and further development of northern rail line.
The most concerning aspect of the plan was the proposal to spend $5.4 million on a 9km section of the rail trail from Armidale station to Dumaresq. This means nearly a half million for each 1km.
There has not been much transparency about the way the Council has been progressing this project until the meeting agenda papers came out. Our council should propose projects that binds community together. In the case of rail trail, community is divided. It is not good for human well being.
There are many places that the council can build a bike track. In fact we welcome if the council builds more bike and walking tracks in our town and broader region. However, this should not be at the expense of a public asset like the northern rail line that can be revitalised.
Siri Gamage, Armidale
It is very disappointing that Armidale Council has voted against proceeding with the first leg of the proposed rail trail from Armidale to Dumaresq Station. This first leg is only nine kilometres and a small part of the proposed trail to Ben Lomond (with a separate part being built from Glen Innes). The government funding offered will be returned and not be available again. The naysayers wanted more studies, more detailed costing, even though this proposal has been discussed in Council and with the NSW government for a number of years. Despite the well known economic benefits of rail trails to local communities in other parts of Australia and New Zealand a narrow majority of councillors prefer the pipe dream of restoring the railway sometime in the distant future to the more immediate benefits to the local community of the rail trail. Once again Armidale will deserve its reputation of being a backward looking, timid town unable to grasp and create opportunities for increased tourism and civic and economic development. We will just have to look on as Glen Innes reaps the benefits of its bolder, forward thinking approach. Such a lost opportunity.
Lucinda Wright
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.