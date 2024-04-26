Anzac commemorations a 'credit' to community

From dawn to dusk, right across our region, communities came together on Anzac Day to commemorate those who served and those who died serving our Nation.
The chill of the coming Winter months didn't deter thousands from waking up at dawn for very special services across the region.
Tamworth's Anzac Park was full of people of all ages, who gathered in solemn silence to pay their respects to those who fought for the lives we enjoy today.
Marches across the region were well attended, both by servicemen and by the community. Peel street was lined with thousands watching the march, standing side by side, two or three deep.
Then as the day wore on, our venues roared with cheers as players lined up for their yearly game of two-up.
This year's Anzac Day commemorations were truly special and a credit to our hard-working RSL Sub-Branches who have put hours into organising a very special day.
I thank them for their work and thank all those who stood shoulder to shoulder throughout our communities to commemorate an incredibly important day for our current and returned servicemen and women.
I'd also like to update the community that nominations for the 2024 Volunteer of the Year Award are now open.
The awards celebrate the hard work and dedication of volunteers who go above and beyond for their community.
Volunteers are the backbone of our communities, and that is particularly true in our region.
Every part of Tamworth and surrounds has been made better by the work of volunteers. From our Lions and Rotary Clubs to our emergency services, and our hospital auxiliaries, there are so many who work to make our region a better place.
There are so many projects right across the region that simply would never have happened without the hard work of volunteers.
That's why it's so important to recognise our volunteers at every opportunity, and if you know someone deserving of recognition, I'd encourage you to nominate them today.
There are eight categories of awards including Adult Volunteer of the Year, Young Volunteer of the Year, Senior Volunteer of the Year, and more.
Nominations are open now and close on June 14. For more information, visit the Centre for Volunteering website at www.volunteering.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.