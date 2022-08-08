A CARPENTER has been given a stern warning after he downed rum and cokes on the bus home from a rugby game then got behind the wheel of his car.
Damien Scott was supported by his father and his boss when he was sentenced for mid-range drink driving in Tamworth Local Court.
The 23-year-old avoided a criminal conviction but was told that with a "few scrapes" to his name, he may not get leniency again.
Defence solicitor Garry Johnston told the court Scott had had some rum and cokes on the bus ride home from a rugby game in Narrabri and felt fine.
He said the young man was surprised when he was stopped for a random breath test and blew a blood alcohol reading a little more than double the legal limit.
"Just over, just over," Mr Johnston said.
The court heard Scott had done the traffic offenders' course, had a very good driving history, was spoken of highly in the community and there was nothing aggravated about the drink driving.
"He's going in the right direction," magistrate Julie Soars said.
She said she wanted to encourage his employment and handed him a 13-month conditional release order, or good behaviour order, for 13 months.
He must not have any alcohol in his blood while driving during that time.
Ms Soars said some industries and jobs had a bit of a drinking culture and some employees tended to "let their hair down" on the weekends.
She warned him employers could only support people so far and court leniency could only go so far.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
