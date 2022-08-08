HORROR details of what police allege was an "extremely violent" armed home invasion in South Tamworth have been revealed in court after a wanted man was arrested.
Tamworth Local Court heard Jermaine Sands had fled a rehabilitation centre when he "got word" strike force police had started laying charges as part of their months-long investigation.
Local police and the State Crime Command's Robbery and Serious Crime Squad had been trying to track down the 22-year-old, when he was arrested in Walgett last week.
Sands appeared via video link from Wellington Correctional Centre on Monday when his Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor made an unsuccessful bid for bail.
The document detailing what police allege happened on the night of March 2 was handed to magistrate Kirralee Perry.
The court heard police allege a group of people armed with firearms forced their way into a family home about 10pm.
"They confronted the first [alleged] victim as she was getting out of the shower," Ms Perry said.
The court heard the woman was held naked at gunpoint as another resident, a man in his 20s, came in wielding a machete.
He was hit in the chest with a gun barrel, knocked down, had his head and torso stomped on and his hand cut by the machete, the court was told.
Ms Perry said the police case was that the gun was shoved in the man's mouth, then was moved to his head before the trigger was pulled.
She told the court the bullet "luckily" missed but a burn mark indicated how close it came to the man.
Police claim the group stole cash and cannabis.
Ms Perry denied the bail application and said the alleged offending was aggravated partly because there were two children home at the time.
Police prosecutor Sergeant John Brissett confirmed the police case at this stage was that the group was acting in a joint enterprise and no specific action had been attributed to any of the co-accused.
He strongly opposed bail.
"It was an extremely violent [alleged] incident that occurred," he said.
The court heard Sands was in custody for other matters when he was bailed to a diversionary program in June, but absconded when he heard co-accused had been arrested.
At least two of his co-accused remain before the court.
Sands has not been required to enter pleas to charges of robbery armed with a dangerous weapon; and possessing a loaded firearm and endangering life.
He will remain behind bars ahead of his court date next month, while police work on compiling evidence.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
