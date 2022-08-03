TODAY'S young brains have taken a step back in time at Tamworth's Calala Cottage.
Year 3 students from St Edwards Primary School experienced what the classroom was like back in the day, to learn about life in the past.
Guided through the cottage by retired school teachers Mike Cashman and Rod Hobbs, students were immersed in what a school day was like back in 1884.
Students gathered in the old Beehive Schoolroom where they sat in rows, wrote with ink pens and put on their best behaviour to avoid a run in with the cane.
Allirah Garvis said she had a lot of fun exploring the old classroom, but it was very different to what school is like today.
The cottage is a popular place for schools with visits from St Edwards, St Nicholas, Tamworth, Tamworth South, Tamworth West, Westdale, Moonbi, Dungowan, Tintinhull, Woolomin & Bendemeer, and Gunnedah South during the past few years.
Souvenir penny coins were also presented to the children at the end of the day.
Louise Archer said his favourite activity was trying to write with an ink pen.
The school visits can be tailored for Years 2 to 8 and include both half and full day excursions.
To organise a visit contact Mike Cashman on 0481 944 420 or Rod Hobbs on 6766 3293.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
