REMAINS will undergo forensic testing to confirm whether they are human after a shock discovery at a school in Gunnedah on Tuesday.
Oxley police were called to an excavation site on the grounds of St Mary's College about 9am after reports remains had been found, a NSW Police spokesperson told the Leader.
A crime scene was established at the site on the Osric Street side of the school, opposite Kitchener Park.
"The remains will be seized to undergo forensic examination to determine if they are human," the spokesperson said.
The Leader was told a hole in the ground could be seen in that area and at least one police car remained at the scene into the afternoon.
The Leader understands the school contacted parents as the police operation unfolded.
St Mary's College remained operational and students remained on site.
The area remains cordoned off by police tape.
Police said investigations are continuing.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
