Oxley police set up crime scene at St Mary's College in Gunnedah after remains discovered

By Anna Falkenmire
Updated August 9 2022 - 4:24am, first published 3:15am
REMAINS will undergo forensic testing to confirm whether they are human after a shock discovery at a school in Gunnedah on Tuesday.

