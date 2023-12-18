The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Assault and intimidation charges dropped against man accused of holding woman hostage

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
December 19 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A number of charges were dropped against Shannon Suey in Tamworth Local Court. Picture File
A number of charges were dropped against Shannon Suey in Tamworth Local Court. Picture File

A NUMBER of charges against a man accused of choking a woman and holding her hostage have been dropped in court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.