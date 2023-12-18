Assault and intimidation charges dropped against man accused of holding woman hostage

A NUMBER of charges against a man accused of choking a woman and holding her hostage have been dropped in court.
Shannon Suey appeared from custody via video link in Tamworth Local Court when a number of domestic violence (DV) related allegations were dropped against him.
The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) solicitor told the court eight charges were to be withdrawn against Suey including five counts of stalk or intimidate; one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH); and one charge of armed with intent to commit an indictable offence.
"There is quite a few matters to be withdrawn," the DPP solicitor said.
Suey is still facing more than a dozen DV charges including one count of taking or detaining a woman with intent to obtain advantage; intentionally choking her without consent; and three counts of assault occasioning ABH.
Previously, the court heard the police documents tendered to the court were littered with references to the alleged victim being "petrified".
It's alleged the offences took place across three different dates. Suey has not been required to enter pleas.
"There is still a number of serious charges there," magistrate Julie Soars said.
Suey's Aboriginal Legal Service (ALS) defence solicitor made a fresh application to have him released from custody due to a change in family circumstances.
The bail application comes after Suey was previously refused bail in Tamworth Local Court and the NSW Supreme Court.
Ms Soars refused the fresh application for bail and ordered Suey to stay behind bars.
The matter will return to court in February 2024.
