Bail knocked back for man accused of choking, assaulting, and holding woman hostage

A MAN accused of choking a woman, threatening her with a knife, and holding her hostage has been ordered to stay behind bars.
Shannon Suey appeared via video link from custody in Tamworth Local Court charged with 20 alleged domestic-violence related offences.
Suey, who has been bail refused for more than seven months, had a fresh bid for release knocked back after his case was hit by a delay.
The bail application was pressed by Suey's Aboriginal Legal Service (ALS) defence solicitor Ohrania Huggins after the prosecution asked to adjourn the matter to certify charges against the accused.
The Director of Public Prosecutions solicitor asked for two more weeks to finalise the charges, and said it was strongly in the "interest of justice" to adjourn the matter, noting the "incredibly serious" nature of the allegations.
Suey is accused of a string of domestic-violence related offences including intentionally choke person without consent; take or detain person with intent to obtain advantage; and multiple assault charges.
It's alleged the offences took place across three different dates. He has not been required to enter pleas.
The court heard when police were trying to locate the alleged victim in the matter Suey allegedly threatened her with a knife to keep her quiet, and held her hostage while police were at the door.
"If he's found guilty of some of these offences, substantial time will be served," magistrate Julie Soars said.
The court heard Suey had been refused bail in the NSW Supreme court in November after an application was filed.
But Ms Huggins said the request by the prosecution for another adjournment had prompted a fresh application.
She "strongly opposed" the adjournment, and asked for the court to discharge Suey.
"The charges which will be proceeded against him is still a mystery," Ms Huggins said.
"If it were so serious it would be proceeding with more urgency."
Ms Huggins said Suey would report daily to police, not leave home unless attending court or medical appointments, accept a referral to a treatment program, and book a health assessment if he was granted bail.
She said the case was not "overly complex" and should be proceeding within the set time frame.
"I would submit it's possibly not an overly strong prosecution case," Ms Huggins said.
Ms Soars refused the bail application and ordered Suey to stay behind bars until his next court date in December.
She said the police case tendered to the court was littered with references to the the alleged victim being "petrified".
"He's facing a set of very serious domestic violence matters," Ms Soars said.
She adjourned the matter and said the case must proceed on the next court date.
