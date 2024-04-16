Man admits to choking and assaulting woman after spending year behind bars

A MAN who has been kept behind bars for more than a year has admitted to a number of "serious" domestic violence offences.
Suey admitted to a number of offences including intentionally choking a person without their consent; stalk or intimidate; and three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH).
He also pleaded guilty to two charges of being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence.
"I have instructions to enter pleas of guilty," Suey's Aboriginal Legal Service (ALS) defence solicitor Ohrania Huggins said.
In court, three allegations against Suey were dropped by the prosecution.
Magistrate Julie Soars noted the "most substantial" charge to be withdrawn against Suey was an allegation he had held a woman hostage.
Two allegations of using an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence were also dropped.
Eight charges including five counts of stalk or intimidate; one count of assault occasioning ABH; and one charge of armed with intent to commit an indictable offence had previously been dropped in court.
The court heard Suey had been behind bars since April 2023 while the charges remained pending.
Ms Soars said Suey was still facing "serious matters" and adjourned the case for a sentence to be handed down.
Suey made no application for bail and will appear via video link when he returns to court for sentencing in May.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.