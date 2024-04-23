Police call out 'horrendous' rise in drivers not wearing seat belts

POLICE are urging drivers to go back to basics.
Fourteen lives have been lost as a result of fatal crashes across the Oxley and New England police districts just this year.
Peel Highway Patrol manager Inspector Kelly Wixx said it's been "simple things" which have led to tragic crashes on local roads.
Inspector Wixx told the Leader highway patrol officers have reported a "horrendous" rise in people not wearing seat belts, driving tired, or getting distracted behind the wheel.
"Fatigue and distractions still contributes probably the greatest to the amount of serious injury collisions and fatalities we've seen, especially over the last 12 months," Inspector Wixx said.
In April, a 22-year-old man died in a single vehicle crash on Clifton Road, in Gunnedah, a 21-year-old man was killed in a tragic crash near Barraba, and a 56-year-old truck driver died in a crash in Nundle.
"We don't want to have to attend another fatality and tell another family member a person has died for something that can be absolutely, 100 per cent preventable," Inspector Wixx said.
"That's the worst case scenario."
Police will be cracking down on drivers behaving badly as double demerits come into force from 11:59pm on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
The double demerit blitz will remain in place until 11:59pm on Sunday, April 28, 2024.
Inspector Wixx said police are expecting the roads to be busy with Anzac Day coinciding with the end of school holidays.
She urged drivers to take breaks, be patient, and abide by all road rules.
"If police detect someone doing the wrong thing they will take action," Inspector Wixx said.
"You will get an infringement or go before a magistrate to answer as to why you were doing the wrong thing."
School zones will also be back in place from Monday, April 29, 2024.
