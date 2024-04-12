The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Updated
Police

Cattle euthanised after truck crashes into tree near Nundle

By Newsroom
Updated April 12 2024 - 1:00pm, first published 10:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 56 year-old man died at the scene of a truck crash eat of Nundle. Picture from file
A 56 year-old man died at the scene of a truck crash eat of Nundle. Picture from file

EIGHT head of cattle have had to be euthanised after the truck they were travelling on crashed into a tree, and killed the driver, near Nundle.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.