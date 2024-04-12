Cattle euthanised after truck crashes into tree near Nundle

EIGHT head of cattle have had to be euthanised after the truck they were travelling on crashed into a tree, and killed the driver, near Nundle.
A 56-year-old man died at the scene of a single vehicle crash at Devil's Elbow on Barry Road, about five kilometres east of Nundle.
The incident happened about 11.20am on Thursday, April 11, after a truck carrying cattle left the road and travelled down an embankment before hitting a tree.
Emergency services attended, however the driver died at the scene and eight head of cattle on board were euthanised.
Officers attached to Oxley Police District have established a crime scene and an investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
After being closed for a number of hours, the road has been reopened.
In a second incident on Thursday, April 11, emergency services responded to reports of a crash involving two cars and a truck that rolled onto its passenger side along the Oxley Highway at Bective, about 60 km east of Gunnedah.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the drivers of the cars - two females aged 52 and 30 - at the scene before they were taken to Tamworth hospital as a precaution.
The 65-year-old male driver of the truck was uninjured.
Officers from Oxley Police District have commenced an investigation into the incident.
Oxley Highway reopened after traffic was diverted for a number of hours via Attunga around the crash scene on Thursday afternoon.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.