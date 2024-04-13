Man in his 20s dies after truck crash

A man has died following a single vehicle truck crash in the New England region this morning.
Emergency services responded to reports a truck had crashed into a tree along Clifton Road, Gunnedah, at roughly 8am on Saturday, April 13, police said in a statement.
"NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the driver and sole occupant - a 22-year-old man - but he died at the scene," the statement read.
"At the time of the incident the truck was carrying a large volume of aviation fuel which spilled into the surrounding area.
"A crime scene was established as well as a response implemented to clean the spillage."
Officers from Oxley Police District have commenced an investigation into the crash and will prepare a report for the coroner.
Road closures are currently in place and are expected to be held for a considerable amount of time. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.