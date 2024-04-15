Man dies following single vehicle crash north-west of Barraba

A man has died after his car crashed into a creek bank near Barraba.
Emergency services were called to Trevallyn Road, north-west of Barraba, on Sunday, April 14, at about 12.15am, responding to reports that a car had left the road and crashed into the bank of a creek.
The 21 year-old driver of the vehicle died at the scene.
Officers attached to Oxley Police District attended the accident location, and have established a crime scene.
Police from Oxley Command have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash. A report in the circumstances surrounding the incident will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
As inquiries continue, police have asked anyone with information about this incident, or dashcam or CCTV from the area to contact Manilla Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
This was the second fatal accident on the region's roads during the weekend.
A 22 year-old man died following a single vehicle truck crash on Saturday, April 13, at about 8am, along Clifton Road, Gunnedah.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.