Family of Mark Haines 'disappointed' after inquest hit with six-month delay

FAMILY of an Indigenous teenager who was found dead on the train tracks in Tamworth have expressed their disappointment after an inquest into his death was pushed back six months.
Warning: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article contains the name and images of an Indigenous person who has died.
New dates for the inquest into the death of Gomeroi teenager Mark Anthony Haines have been set down to investigate the circumstances surrounding the 17-year-old's death.
An initial police investigation concluded Mark had likely died by suicide, and a previous inquest returned an open finding.
On Friday, April 19, the court heard the fresh inquest into the teenager's death would be adjourned for six months.
Counsel assisting the coroner Chris McGorey said a five-day inquest would restart in Tamworth on October 28, 2024.
Mr McGorey said during the next six months it was expected a number of requests would be made to the NSW Commissioner of Police.
One of the requests likely to be made is the assignment of a new Officer In Charge (OIC).
"Potentially one from outside of Tamworth," Mr McGorey said.
The second inquest into Mark's death opened in Tamworth on April 8, and was expected to run for two weeks.
No witnesses were examined or gave evidence on the last two days of the inquest after the court heard further evidence could be gathered.
On Friday, Deputy State Coroner Harriet Grahame told the court it had been "incredibly difficult" to find another date in Tamworth to accommodate the inquest.
Ms Graheme said although more time had been allocated it was likely the inquest would not finish when it returns to court in October.
"I anticipate there's still a lot to be done and we may not finish in that week," she told the court.
Outside the court house, Mark's uncle Don Craigie said the journey to find out what happened to his nephew had been "long and arduous".
"I am disappointed to say the least," he said.
Aboriginal Legal Service (ALS) coronial advocate Jalal Razi said despite Mr Craigie's "great disappointment" in the delay to the inquest he was still hopeful "justice can be achieved".
"There's a lot more evidence to go through, and it's quite important all relevant issues are fully examined," Mr Razi said.
A readiness hearing will be held in Lidcombe in July before the inquest restarts in Tamworth in October.
