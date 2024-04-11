Why won't crime inquiry commit to regional hearing asks Anderson

The committee conducting an inquiry into community safety has refused to commit to holding public hearings and site visits in regional and rural NSW, according to Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson.
When the inquiry was announced last month, Mr Anderson said he wrote to the committee to let them know that it was our community's expectation that we would be given an opportunity to be heard.
"I have now heard back from the committee, and they have been very vague in their reply, refusing to commit to holding public hearings and site visits in regional and rural NSW," Mr Anderson said.
"The only way this inquiry can be effective is for members to travel to the regions and hear the stories from people who live in our regional communities.
"Submissions can be made online now, but more needs to be done.
"I'm now calling on the committee to commit to holding hearings in the regions, including Tamworth and Gunnedah to ensure that the voice of our region is heard."
The inquiry, which also has the backing of the Country Mayors Association (CMA), is set to examine the drivers of youth crime in regional and rural NSW, and what actions the NSW Government could take to improve community safety.
CMA chair and Gunnedah mayor Jamie Chaffey has described the inquiry as a "great first step" and he is also advocating for a hearing to be held in Gunnedah Shire.
Mr Anderson said our communities have the right to feel safe in their own home and to know the government is willing to listen and act to address the issue.
"It's critical that the government hears the voice of our region to give them a better understanding of the root causes of youth crime, recidivism rates, as well as access to diversionary programs for young people and their families," he said.
Submissions to the inquiry can be made online at https://www.parliament.nsw.gov.au/committees/inquiries/Pages/lodge-a-submission.aspx?pk=3042
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.