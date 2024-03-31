Why residents need to share experiences with crime

Gunnedah mayor Jamie Chaffey says the recently announced inquiry into crime in regional and rural NSW is a "great first step", but the community now needs to come on board and make submissions.
The council supported a Country Mayors Association of NSW call for an inquiry following a dangerous increase in crime in regional and rural areas across the state.
Cr Chaffey said the statistics clearly showed there were disproportionate crime levels and fewer police resources in regional and rural NSW, and it was now up to community members to bring the full extent of the crisis to the attention of the State Government.
"It has been an enormous challenge to make this Inquiry a reality," Cr Chaffey said.
"And now that we have the attention of our Members of Parliament, it is up to us all to make sure that we are sharing our lived experience and any suggestions we have about how to stop the severity and instances of crime."
Cr Chaffey said the community also needs to make it clear that there is a real need for adequate support for both victims and perpetrators that will lead to a safer community.
"We need to share the importance of pro-active policing and a 24-hour police station in Gunnedah, a change that can only happen with an increase in police numbers," he said.
"Whether you have been impacted by crime, know someone who has, whether you work or have previously worked in related services, or come from another state or country that has implemented great working strategies, you need to make your voice heard.
"We need Gunnedah Shire people to be outspoken on this critical issue. We want as many people as possible to seize this opportunity to let the NSW Government know what is happening in our community and help bring about real change."
Cr Chaffey said he would be advocating for one of the Inquiry hearings to be held in Gunnedah Shire.
The terms of reference for the Inquiry into Community Safety in Regional and Rural Communities are that the Committee on Law and Safety inquire into and report on:
Online
Mail: You will need to include:
Post to:
Att: Edmond Atalla MP, Community Safety in Regional and Rural Communities Inquiry, c/- NSW Parliament House,
6 Macquarie Street, Sydney, NSW 2000
Submissions close on May, 31, 2024 and the Inquiry will report back in February 2025.
If you would like further assistance in putting in your submission, you can also contact council's Customer Service Team on 6740 2100.
