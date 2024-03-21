'I was terrified': break-in victims back probe into regional crime

VICTIMS of terrifying home invasions across Tamworth are hopeful a probe into regional and rural crime will mean simply going to sleep is no longer the scariest part of the day.
Dimity Smith still lays awake at night triple checking her bedtime routine after her West Tamworth home was broken into, and her car stolen in August 2023.
Has she locked the $2,500 Crimsafe door she got installed after she was woken up by someone in her living room?
Has she turned her thousand dollar security system on, which was installed after she watched the masked offender take off with her handbag?
And has she locked her car which was held by police for two months for forensic examination after it was found dumped in Tamworth?
Ms Smith forked out about $10,000 just to feel safe again after a masked man smashed his way into her home.
"I was just so fearful that sort of thing could happen again," she told the Leader.
"I was terrified."
After her frightening and financial experience, Ms Smith said she would definitely be making a submission to the inquiry into community safety in regional and rural communities, which was announced by the NSW Legislative Assembly's Committee on Law and Safety on March 20, 2024.
The inquiry has been set down to investigate the drivers of youth crime in the regions, and what the NSW Government can do to improve community safety.
Ms Smith told the Leader she wants to see a "thorough investigation" into what can be done to better support young people and victims of property crime.
The West Tamworth homeowner and business woman said she didn't want to see prison become a "revolving door" for young people, and hopes the inquiry can recommend programs and support systems to tackle the youth crime issue.
Grants or subsidies for people financially affected by break-ins is also something that could help "ease the burden" for victims.
Committee Chair and MP for Mount Druitt, Edmond Atalla, will head the inquiry, along with Labor members Hugh McDermott and Tri Vo.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole and Member for Orange Philip Donato also make up the committee.
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson told the Leader he has already written to Mr Atalla demanding the inquiry comes to the region to hear from victims of "frightening" crimes.
"They must come to Tamworth and Gunnedah," Mr Anderson said.
"Only then will they gain a greater understanding of what's happening to our people."
Mayors, local MP's and communities, have been voicing their concerns about crime rates across the region and pushing for the government to launch an inquiry.
"We've dragged the government, kicking and screaming, to this point," Mr Anderson said.
As set out in the terms of reference, the committee will inquire into and report on issues including the drivers of youth crime; wraparound and diversionary services; police staffing levels and workforce issues; and recidivism rates.
Mr Anderson said he expects to see tangible and effective recommendations on the back of the inquiry.
"More needs to be done in line with community expectations," he said.
Tamworth Regional Council deputy mayor Judy Coates told the Leader she hopes the inquiry will not only nut out the causes of the crime issue, but also outcomes.
"It is not just for community benefit," she said.
"But also to benefit the youth involved in that, because it may enable them to take a different path in life that could be positive for them."
Recently, the NSW Government announced a $26.2 million package of reforms and initiatives to support community safety and wellbeing, particularly in regional NSW.
The committee is expected to report back on the findings from the inquiry in February 2025.
Public submissions can be made online to the committee and will be accepted until May 31, 2024.
