Flashback Friday: the year was 1991 and local culinary pursuits got a boost

For students with a culinary interest, 1991 will be remembered as the year the first commercial cookery trade course was introduced to Tamworth TAFE.
The then head teacher Helen Tickle said the course was made possible with the expansion of facilities and new kitchen at the college.
A second educational milestone happened at Tintinhull Public School, where a second teacher was welcomed that year, Terrie Maker.
This was an historic moment for the 26-student school, as until then it had never had a second teacher in its then 109 year history.
Meanwhile, Rex Gillroy started a natural history museum at the Kootingal Planetarium.
The Leader reported on the success of the "buddy system" operating at Tamworth Primary School, where Year 6 students were helping to ease Kindergarten children into life in the "big school", and readers were introduced to Year 6 student Tammy Anderson who had taken on Mitchell Docking, 5, as her buddy.
Still on learning, Tamworth veterinarian Robyn Edleston led a two-day training course for the 25 people in a newly formed Wildlife Injury and Rescue Emergency Service group.
On a different topic, the debate surrounding cloth versus disposable took off following a report from the Department of Health which showed 66 NSW public hospitals used disposable nappies, but 17 used them only in emergencies.
The Leader reported Narrabri hospital was one of those included in the 17 using disposable nappies in special cases caring for infants with diahorrea.
Tamworth hospital's maternity wing manager Sister Finlayson said tradition meant cloth nappies had always and would continue to be used in that facility, thanks to a convenient distribution and cleaning set up with a New England service, which regularly distributed clean nappies throughout the region.
Sister Finlayson said environmental concerns about disposable nappies meant the hospital would never consider changing its system.
Finally, in a cheeky little story, readers celebrated the "great chicken love story" of Oigle and Tamworth Tess.
