Donor champs Burke and Smyth make it six wins in a row in real estate challenge

The team from Burke and Smyth Tamworth may have won the 2023 Lifeblood challenge between local real estate agents, but the real winners were those who needed the blood and plasma which was collected.
That's the message from Burke and Smyth sales agent and team challenge coordinator Karen Vial, who said it was "all about the recipients at the other end".
"I've been a donor since I was 18 ... so when the real estate blood challenge was set up I became part of that because I'm really passionate about the value of [blood and plasma] donations," she said.
"I try to donate every fortnight - next week I reach 218 donations."
Mrs Vial said consistency of donations was very important.
"It's not just about a blood challenge, donating and winning, it's about being consistent with your donations and maintaining that because blood is needed all year round."
Such determination has helped the Burke and Smyth team to be consistent winners in the real estate Lifeblood challenge.
Established in 2017 among the city's real estate agents, and won that first year by PRD Real Estate, Burke and Smyth has won the next six years in a row.
"It all comes down to consistency," Mrs Vial said.
She said the Ray White team had been "very competitive" during the 2023 competition, encouraged by one participant's personal experience of a relative needing plasma.
The annual challenge winner is determined by the highest number of donations within a three-month period, usually from October to December.
In 2023 the Burke and Smyth team made 26 donations; the team's highest number of donations was in 2018 at 48.
Mrs Vial said the team was already looking ahead to the 2024 challenge.
"The more people that are encouraged to donate, the better it is for people needing a blood or plasma donation," she said.
"Blood is quite complex - we can't replicate it in the lab so we literally rely on donors to provide a supply, and every blood donation saves three lives."
Mrs Walker-Tredrea said donating as part of a group, as the local real estate agents were doing, had it's benefits as participants had support through the process.
"There is safety in numbers - it's not so daunting for people when they come in with a couple of others, friends or colleagues," she said.
In the past, donors had to start the donation process with donating blood and then move onto plasma, the more valuable product due to the high level of antibodies and proteins it contains.
"Things change, however, and you can now start with donating plasma as a first time donor," Mrs Walker-Tredrea said.
"We can do a whole lot more with plasma: it lasts longer than blood and is also a better donation for the donor as they get hydration through the process so it's not so daunting on the body."
Mrs Walker-Tredrea said other local groups to participate in donation challenges included Tamworth Regional Council, the police and emergency services.
