How you can get involved in the future of Nundle and Hanging Rock

Residents and community members can now have their say on the future of two of the region's most popular tourism drawcards: Nundle and Hanging Rock.
Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) has put draft masterplans for these areas on public exhibition and is encouraging locals to provide feedback and help guide future development.
"We've engaged quite closely with the key local stakeholders in the area, and we want to ensure that what they have identified is also what the broader community is looking for," TRC sports and recreation strategy officer Samuel Eriksson said.
Council worked closely with the Nundle Parents and Citizens' Association, local Indigenous elders, and key business groups to bring the draft plans up to scratch.
The draft masterplans will be on public exhibition from Thursday, May 2, until Thursday, May 30. Feedback can be provided online or by contacting TRC directly.
"I'll also be available at the Great Nundle Dog Race this weekend to engage with the community and chat about the project," Mr Eriksson said.
The draft masterplan for Nundle Recreation Ground and Peel River Park includes actions such as a toilet block upgrade, installation of outdoor fitness equipment, footpath lights, picnic tables, cricket practice nets, and a viewing deck at the river.
"Key things in the Nundle recreation master plan is lighting on the footpath, we've got a bike park for the children there, and upgrades to the toilet block, which is widely used," Mr Eriksson said.
Similarly, the masterplan for Sheba Dams Reserve and Hanging Rock proposes improvements such as enhanced signage, creation of an art trail, upgrades to walking tracks, installation of BBQ facilities, lookout improvements, and even a pontoon at Sheba Dam.
"For Hanging Rock we've got some great ideas to expand and grow the lookout there and make that more accessible, and improvements to the camping facilities and walking tracks at Sheeba Dams," Mr Eriksson said.
Both masterplans have projected timeframes for their respective improvements, spanning up to 11 years and categorised into short, medium, and long term.
After the public exhibition period ends Tamworth councillors will consider the public's feedback and vote on whether to formally adopt the plans.
If the masterplans are approved council will begin the process of finding funds to get the actions listed in the plans off the ground.
