Four charged with property and firearm offences as reinforcements roll in

MULTIPLE arrests for alleged property crimes have been made in Tamworth as more police resources get spread across the city.
The Leader can reveal four people have been arrested this week following an investigation into allegations of car thefts, break-ins, firearm offences and possessing stolen goods.
Dozens of charges have been levelled against two men and two teenagers as local police, reinforcements from Sydney, and resources from Operational Regional Mongoose continue to work around the clock across the police district.
Michael Paul Charles Hurley appeared in the dock of Tamworth Local Court after he was arrested, charged, and accused of a break-in spree across Tamworth.
The court heard the 21-year-old Narrabri man was on parole when he allegedly broke into three separate homes in South Tamworth between March 31, 2024 and April 1, 2024.
"He is again, sadly, facing another period of imprisonment if convicted of these offences," police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie told the court.
It's alleged Hurley was in company when he broke into a South Tamworth home between 5:30am and 6am and stole a firearm's case on March 31.
Between 1am and 6am the same day, the 21-year-old is accused of breaking into a home on Edgeroy Street, and fleeing with a red handbag, a phone, a wallet, and keys to a maroon Toyota Camry.
The next day, between 1am and 2:10am, Hurley is accused of breaking into a house on Hilda Lane.
"It's alleged he has committed a number of very serious offences over a number of days in the Tamworth community," magistrate Julie Soars said.
Hurley is also accused of being in a bronze Land Rover Defender and a maroon Toyota Camry while knowing they were stolen.
The 21-year-old is also accused of possessing a bolt action rifle without a licence or permit.
Hurley was refused bail in court after his Aboriginal Legal Service (ALS) defence solicitor offered up a number of strict conditions he would comply with, if released from custody.
"He's a risk of institutionalisation," the solicitor said.
The 21-year-old will stay behind bars until the matter returns to court in May.
A 20-year-old Tamworth man accused of possessing an unauthorised firearm and breaching his bail was ordered to stay behind bars when he appeared in Tamworth Local Court on April 5, 2024.
The man was arrested after police executed two outstanding warrants, and will remain in custody until the case is next mentioned in May.
Officers also arrested two teenagers after they executed a search warrant at a West Tamworth home on March 27, 2024.
A 14-year-old boy is accused of possessing a firearm, having a stolen car in his possession, and breaching his bail.
Officers charged a 16-year-old boy with eight counts of having stolen goods in his custody, possessing ammunition, and possessing a prohibited weapon.
The two teenagers are expected to front court in April.
It's understood the four accused are allegedly connected with one another and were arrested as part of the same investigation.
Oxley Police District crime manager Detective Inspector Tom Aylett told the Leader the current extra resourcing in Tamworth is not "something that has happened by accident".
"Our response is what we're seeing now, investigations leading to multiple arrests," he said.
Detective Inspector Aylett said police were cracking down on anyone suspected to be allegedly harbouring someone or stolen property.
"You will be charged with those matters and put before the court," he said.
Investigations under Operation Regional Mongoose are continuing.
