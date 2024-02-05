Teens arrested after allegedly crashing stolen car and armed break-in

Three teenagers have been granted conditional bail following an aggravated break and enter in Westdale, on the weekend.
At about 2.20am on Sunday, February 4, three people armed with knives forced entry into a home on Bowman Street, Westdale, before stealing keys and Toyota Rav4.
When they tried to leave the scene in the stolen vehicle, the trio reversed out of the driveway, mounted the kerb and crashed into a parked car.
Police said the trio then attempted to flee on foot before one of them was stopped by a neighbour.
Officers attached to Oxley Police District attended and arrested a 14-year-old boy.
Another two boys, aged 14 and 16, were arrested nearby a short time later.
All three teenagers were taken to Tamworth Police Station, where the two 14-year-olds were charged with armed with intent commit indictable offence; aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence-people there; and steal motor vehicle.
The older boy has been charged with aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence-armed; steal motor vehicle; and armed with intent commit indictable offence.
The boys were refused bail to appear in children's court on Sunday, February 4, where they were granted conditional bail to reappear at the same court on Monday, February 19.
Inquiries are continuing.
Operation Regional Mongoose is a high-visibility police operation to tackle serious property-related crime committed predominately by young offenders.
Anyone with information about Operation Regional Mongoose is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
