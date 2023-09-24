The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime
Crime

Two teenagers arrested in West Tamworth as police investigate stolen vehicles

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
September 24 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two teenagers will face court next month following investigations and arrests by officers from Operation Mongoose, a specialist squad of police targeting property crime in the Oxley Police District.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.