Ignore the weather, because a tasty 10 days are coming up

Are your taste buds tingling in anticipation?
They should be, because there is only one more sleep until Tamworth's premium food and beverage festival kicks off.
The 10-day Taste Tamworth celebration of food, wine and produce from across the region will run from April 5 to 14, ensuring culinary connoisseurs are well catered for as the festival floods the streets of our region with delicious treats, flavours and events celebrating the concept of gastronomic experience.
The festival was officially launched on Thursday, April 4, by Tamworth Regional Council events officer Natasha Little and one of the festival's newest players, Johanna Vitalone, from Papa Luigi's.
Mrs Little said this year's program was full, but a number of events stood out for her
"The Dungowan Day Out (which was sold out at the time of publication) is a new event this year and will be great to go to, along with the World's Best Beef and Wine Degustation Dinner at the Powerhouse Hotel," she said.
"The dinner's five-course degustation menu features local Jacks' Creek award-winning steak, matched with local Topper's Mountain Wines - and will be amazing.
"Sweet Street in Fitzroy Plaza on Sunday is a council event which will concentrate on all the sweets - they're my favourites.
"We'll have some new activities for children and live music among the 19 stalls involved, and it will be free entry."
Mrs Little also said the Taste Trivia night at the Post Office hotel, and the Tudor Hotel's special menus this first weekend were other highlights.
"Taste in the Park has some new things happening, including new kids activities, and finally, I love Nundle so will have to head to the Nundle Country Picnic and Market Day on April 14."
Among this year's new events will be the Serata In Famiglia (Family Night) hosted by Papa Luigi's on Saturday, April 13, offering a relaxing day celebrating all things Italian, with plenty of food and music in the businesses new location at Kingswood.
"We're super excited to be involved in Taste Tamworth, and we're looking forward to welcoming locals and visitors to enjoy a night filled with food, entertainment and love ... just like being at Nonna's," Mrs Vitalone said.
"The festival is a great way to highlight the variety of cuisines in our region."
The 2024 Taste program will have something for everyone, including the High Tea with Classical Music at The Con, the food inspired paint and sip classes with Pinot and Picasso, the Pop-up Bar, Long Lunch, and the cocktail and wine experience at Tomms Bar.
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting heavy rain for Friday, April 5, lightening by Saturday, April 6, with drying conditions for Sunday, April 7.
Mrs Little asked locals to not be swayed by the weather.
"Grab a jacket and umbrella and go out and have some fun," she said.
"Try some new food, try everything that's put out on offer - we are still planning to see all events go ahead."
Dungowan Day Out organisers have said light rain would not affect the event, only with an "extreme weather event we may consider cancellation".
That decision would be made by 5pm on Friday, April 5.
Visit Destination Tamworth for further details.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.