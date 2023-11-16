The Northern Daily Leader
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/News/Business

Hattrick for Jack's Creek steaks in world competition

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
November 16 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacks Creek UK team, Andrew Kent, Kaine Allan, and George Edwards, at Smith & Wollensky awards ceremony. Also pictured is Frank Albers (second from right), Jack's Creek's agent in Dusseldorf, Germany. Picture supplied by Jack's Creek
Jacks Creek UK team, Andrew Kent, Kaine Allan, and George Edwards, at Smith & Wollensky awards ceremony. Also pictured is Frank Albers (second from right), Jack's Creek's agent in Dusseldorf, Germany. Picture supplied by Jack's Creek

A steak bred on a station south of Jericho in central-western Queensland, backgrounded at Breeza, fed for more than 400 days at Millmerran feedlot, Qld and processed at Casino has been crowned the world's best.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.